Darryl Wayne Perry
Darryl Wayne Perry

Pittsgrove Township - Darryl Wayne Perry, 46, of Pittsgrove Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020 , at home. Darryl was born in Vineland and was a lifelong resident of S. Jersey. He was a self employed dry wall specialist, working throughout S. Jersey for over 35 years.

Darryl loved the outdoors and being with his children, riding his self created motorcycle and hangin' out with his brother, Jack, and his nephews.

Darryl is survived by his mother: Joyce, nee Reed; son: Andrew W. Perry; daughter: Alyssa D. Perry; brother: Jack A. Perry; sisters: Valerie J. Vicini and Angela L. McGinnis. Darryl was predeceased by his father; Calvin W. Perry and brother: James C. Biglin.

Services were private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
