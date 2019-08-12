|
David A. Johnson
Millville - David Axel Johnson, age 91 of Millville, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, August 8, 2019. He had been in declining health for the last few months.
Born and raised in Millville to the late John and Hannah (Atkinson) Johnson, Dave was a lifelong resident of Millville.
Dave attended Millville Public Schools and then went on to work as a packer at Ball Foster and then Kerr Glass Co. for over 33 years, retiring in 1985.
Dave was a member of New Hope Methodist Church. He truly enjoyed going to church and also looked forward to watching the Rev. Dr. Charles Stanley on channel 17 as often as he could.
Dave loved going to the casinos, Resorts in particular. He also loved horse racing, and had quite an affection for the #8 and #9. There wasn't a day that went by that he wouldn't talk to his friend Marlon about the current horse races or the latest Phillies Game.
Dave loved decorating his house and porch all year long, celebrating all of the holidays. He was well known for always having a tree in the house, and it would always be decorated differently for every holiday all year long. He was also well-liked among his neighbors, and could sit for hours on his porch feeding the birds and striking up conversations with everyone that passed by. Dave would do anything at any time to help his neighbors, and over the years they were very grateful for his kindness and helpfulness in their lives.
Dave loved to go dancing and was also a big country music fan, especially of Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Kenny Rogers.
Simply put, Dave loved food. If he wasn't at his cousin Decimal's house for cornbread, grilled cheese sandwiches and soup, he was with his best friend Patricia enjoying many of her awesome home cooked meals.
Dave and Patricia would often watch TV, and go to Wawa to purchase his scratch offs and play his favorite numbers. He also looked forward to playing 500 Rummy with Patricia and his nephews every Friday evening.
Dave will be sadly missed by his cousin Decimal Trainer of Millville; and best friend Patricia Diaz of Millville. He was predeceased by many sisters and brothers; and his girlfriend Lavinia Miller in August 1995.
A Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for David A. Johnson may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 12, 2019