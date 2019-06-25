|
|
David Battistini
Millville - David Battistini, 66 of Millville, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019, at home, after a 5 year courageous battle with Sarcoma cancer. Dave was born in Vineland on November 16, 1952 to the late John and Helen (Hewitt) Battistini.
He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1970 and Villanova University, Class of 1974 where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for many private and civil service entities throughout his 45 year career, beginning as Assistant Municipal Engineer for the City of Millville from 1974 to 1980. He went on to work for the City of Vineland for a total of 18 years, including serving as the City Engineer from 2000 to 2007. He was also Ocean City Zoning Board Engineer for 18 years and Zoning Board Planner for 13 years. After retiring from the City of Vineland, Dave elected to continue to work as an engineer with Cumberland County for the last 11 years. If engineering wasn't enough, he was also a licensed Land Surveyor and Professional Planner. He wore many hats and had no project too many. Dave had a love of learning, whether it was for his own growth or for others. He was a mentor and teacher in and out of the classroom, and taught many surveying students at Gloucester County College (RCGC) and young scholars involved in STEM.
Dave was a member of The Parish of All Saints, in Millville, where he served on various councils and advisory boards. His service to the Church and devotion to prayer is to be admired. He used his talents to help everyone.
Dave loved work, but not nearly as much as his family, friends, colleagues, or travel. He was a loving and thoughtful husband, an involved father, and a voracious traveler. He was known to have a countdown to his next adventure, even if it was months away. He thoroughly enjoyed making and tasting his homemade wine with friends while sharing many great memories. Dave left an impression upon everyone he met (and "scarred" a few too)! His infectious smile, laugh, sense of humor, and ability to remember your name and something about you are some of the qualities that made him so personable.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Dave in every way - he will be deeply missed by many and was a friend to all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sue (Jurich); children, Christina and Anthony (Elizabeth), and brother-in-laws, Jim (Marietta) Jurich and Michael (Renee) Jurich as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Dave lived a full life in all aspects, and encouraged others to adopt the same attitude.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 9pm and again on Thursday morning from 9am to 10am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11am at The Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock Street, Millville NJ 08332. Dave will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Vineland. Donations in Dave's memory can be made to The Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock Street, Millville NJ 08332, Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main Street Ste. 204, Damascus MD 20872, or to the . Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019