Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bradway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. David Bradway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. David Bradway Obituary
Dr. David Bradway

Marlton - David William Bradway, M.D. passed away on February 10th, one day after his 72nd birthday. David was the son of the late William H. Bradway and Margaret Novakowski Bradway. He grew up in Haleyville, NJ and graduated from Millville High School, Millville, NJ. He graduated from Drexel University and received his medical degree from New Jersey Medical University.

David is survived by his wife, Carol Strouts, his son, Thomas Bradway, his brothers, Melvin Bradway and his wife, Rosemarie of Vineland, NJ and William H. Bradway Jr.; three sisters, Shirley Lee of Spartanburg, SC, Phyllis Rooker of Oro Valley, AZ., Gina McGee of Alabama, and sister-in-law Betty Ecret of Millville, NJ, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a sister, Margaret Dolores Zampetti (2014) and two brothers, Joseph (1968) and Robert Bradway (1960).

A memorial service will be held later in the spring. Condolences to family may be made on Legacy.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now