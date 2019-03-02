|
|
Dr. David Bradway
Marlton - David William Bradway, M.D. passed away on February 10th, one day after his 72nd birthday. David was the son of the late William H. Bradway and Margaret Novakowski Bradway. He grew up in Haleyville, NJ and graduated from Millville High School, Millville, NJ. He graduated from Drexel University and received his medical degree from New Jersey Medical University.
David is survived by his wife, Carol Strouts, his son, Thomas Bradway, his brothers, Melvin Bradway and his wife, Rosemarie of Vineland, NJ and William H. Bradway Jr.; three sisters, Shirley Lee of Spartanburg, SC, Phyllis Rooker of Oro Valley, AZ., Gina McGee of Alabama, and sister-in-law Betty Ecret of Millville, NJ, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a sister, Margaret Dolores Zampetti (2014) and two brothers, Joseph (1968) and Robert Bradway (1960).
A memorial service will be held later in the spring. Condolences to family may be made on Legacy.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 2, 2019