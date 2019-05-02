|
|
David C. DeVault
Upper Deerfield Twp. - David C. DeVault, 68, of Upper Deerfield Twp. passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia following a hard fought battle with heart disease.
Born in Fairmont, WV to the late Harold DeVault and Maxine Minnear DeVault, he was the husband of Phyllis Barnes DeVault for 48 years. David moved to NJ in 1961 and had been a resident of Upper Deerfield Twp. most of his life.
Prior to his retirement, he had worked as an electrician with Atlantic City Electric for 26 years. David was a veteran of the United States Army from 1970-1973 where he served during the Vietnam Conflict as a Military Policeman stationed in Korea. In his free time, he enjoyed; spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren who were the center of his life; driving his 1982 Corvette, riding with his friend on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, woodworking, drawing and and playing gospel music on his guitar. David was known to love the Lord by all who knew him.
He is survived by; his wife, Phyllis DeVault of Upper Deerfield Twp.; two children, Stephanie Guffey and her husband, Todd and Matthew DeVault; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Jared, Emma, Riley Matthew, Charli Madison, Hannah and Olivia; six siblings, Sandra Neal, Karen Keen, Daniel DeVault, Pamela Ford, Jocelyn Ivey and Allen J. Barnes and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Gary Lee DeVault, Pete DeVault and James DeVault.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, May 4th at 12 Noon. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 2, 2019