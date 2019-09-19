|
David Henning
Millville - David J. Henning, age 48 of Millville, passed away Monday morning September 16, 2019.
He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed fishing. He was predeceased by his mother Eleanore and a sister Linda.
David is survived by his wife, Tracy; son, David J. Henning II and his fiancé Ellen Miller; granddaughter, Alyssa Henning; father, Wilbur; sisters, Sandy, Robin, and Terry; and brothers, Buddy and Danny.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing and funeral service on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. There will be a viewing from 11 AM to 1 PM Friday with the funeral service at 1PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 19, 2019