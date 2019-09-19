Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Henning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Henning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Henning Obituary
David Henning

Millville - David J. Henning, age 48 of Millville, passed away Monday morning September 16, 2019.

He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed fishing. He was predeceased by his mother Eleanore and a sister Linda.

David is survived by his wife, Tracy; son, David J. Henning II and his fiancé Ellen Miller; granddaughter, Alyssa Henning; father, Wilbur; sisters, Sandy, Robin, and Terry; and brothers, Buddy and Danny.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing and funeral service on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. There will be a viewing from 11 AM to 1 PM Friday with the funeral service at 1PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now