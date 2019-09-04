Services
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
62 Landis Ave
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-3613
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
62 Landis Ave
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
David J. Thomas


1953 - 2019
David J. Thomas Obituary
David J. Thomas

Deerfield Twp. - David J. Thomas of Deerfield Twp. passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at home. He was 66 years old.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts July 4, 1953 he was the son of the late Grover and Catherine (nee Toto) Thomas. Dave had been a resident of this area for the past 17 years.

Dave grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Tewksbury High School, he then pursued his love of cooking and graduated from the Culinary Arts Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He was an accomplished Executive Chef and worked in that capacity for over twenty years at the Seabrook House, and for the past four years as a chef for the Millville Center, Genesis Nursing Home. He also enjoyed mowing grass and working outside doing yard work.

David is survived by his four children Breonna Thomas, Danielle Thomas, Kristen Thomas, and Ryan Thomas, a brother and sister Edward Thomas and Pam Fields, and his former wife Lori Thomas.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday September 7, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00p.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. Cremation and inurnment will take place in the Camden County Crematory, Waterford Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
