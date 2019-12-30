|
David Martinelli Jr
Winslow Township - It is with great sadness that the family of David Dominick Martinelli Jr. announce his sudden passing. He was 67 years old and born and raised in Landisville NJ. David attended St. Augustine's Prep School and went on to Atlantic County Community College. He then, due to his great love of aviation, attended Spartan School of Aeronautics. David was determined to fly a plane and earned his private pilot's license in 1980. Earlier in his young adult life, David was proud to serve our country as a member of the New Jersey Air National Guards. David's greatest long term accomplishment was completing his continuing education certificate State Board of Examiners of Master Plumbers. He was a long time member of Local 322, Southern NJ. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone with his expertise in his trade. One could find David on the Golf course during pleasant weather on any day. His best companion "Buddy" always brought a smile to David's face and is a perfect example of man's best friend. David was preceded in death by his loving parent's, David and Pam Martinelli. He is survived and loved so much by Anna Bernardini (sister), Dennis Martinelli (brother), Diane and Dr. Anthony Napoli (sister and brother in law), 3 nieces, Tara Bernardini-Tengowski, (John Tengowski - husband), Sara Bernardini and Serena Napoli; 3 nephews, Ryan Bernardini, Christopher Napoli and Matthew Napoli, and 2 great nephews; Dean Bernardini and Brody Tengowski. Also, Aunts, Uncles and many cousins. Finally, thank you to everyone who shared in life with David. A church visitation will be held from 10-11am followed by a memorial mass at 11:00 January 3, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. Final disposition will be private. Should anyone wish to donate in David's memory, in lieu of flowers, please contact Voorhees Animal Orphanage - 421 Cooper Rd. Voorhees, NJ 08043. Arrangements for David were entrusted to the Rone Funeral Service, Vineland, NJ. To send condolences, please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
