Landisville - David Anthony Monfardini, 65, of Landisville, passed away on August 16, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center. He was born on April 25, 1954 to the late Louis and Veronica Monfardini. He attended Our Lady of Victories, St. Augustine Prep and Ryder University. David was self employed in farming sales. He most loved gardening, taking care of his dogs and grilling with his family. David is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Ronald Fioresi; his brother Joe Monfardini and his beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 20, 2019