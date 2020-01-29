|
|
David Moskowitz
Leesburg - David Simon Moskowitz, 71, of Leesburg, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. David was born in Hoechst, Germany to the late Faye and Bernard Moshowitz. David worked as an accountant for Seymour Wasserman Law Firm. He is survived by his wife Rosemary (Stanley) Moskowitz: sons Kenneth, Edward, and Joshua Moskowitz: daughter Rachel Moskowitz; grandchildren Matthew Moskowitz and Tara Moskowitz, A graveside service and burial will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, January 30 at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 380 Morias Avenue, Millville, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020