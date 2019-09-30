|
David Robert Pierce
Bridgeton - David Robert Pierce, 72, of Bridgeton, NJ passed away suddenly on September 25, 2019 at home. David was born in Bridgeton, NJ to Olive Mae and William L. Pierce on September 11, 1947.
David began his employment at an early age at Overdevest Nursery, Deerfield NJ, from there he went to Terrell Plumbing & Heating and worked with his brother Major while also maintaining a job as a cab driver for Veale's Yellow Cab. David later gained employment as a railroad engineer at DuPont-Repauno in Carney's Point until his retirement in 1998.
David is preceded in death by his wife, Gina W Pierce; his parents, Olive Mae and William L. Pierce; two brothers, Charles and Leslie Pierce and one sister, Dorothy Pierce.
David is survived by his three daughters, Stacy L. King of Vineland, NJ; Tammie Pierce (Ivan Kelly) Fairton, NJ; Donna Pierce-Fogg (Ronald) of Somers Point, NJ; three brothers, Frank Pierce (Patricia) of Suffolk, VA; Lewis Pierce (Geraldine) of Upper Deerfield, NJ; Major Pierce (Dianna) of Carmel, NJ and one sister, Emma Price of Fairton, NJ. David is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kyrsten Pierce, Kaylynn Pierce-Justice (Oscar), David King (Alysa), Veronica Fogg, Trystan Kelly, Tiana Fogg, Jordan Kelly, Elijah Fogg and three great-grandchildren, Kierra Morris, Olyvia Justice, and Aniya Williams.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9am to 11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am with Reverend Ronnie Watford of Bethany Christian Church officiating at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland NJ. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Bridgeton Exchange Club. Please send an email to Sherry Kakol-Buirch [email protected] for further details. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be sent to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 30, 2019