David Takashi Oye
Seattle, WA - David Takashi Oye, 66, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, at his residence in Seattle following an extended illness. David graduated from Vineland High School in 1971. He attended Stockton State College and Columbia University School of Cinematography. He was a talented musician and photographer and played alto, tenor, and soprano saxophones with many bands throughout his life. He also co-managed The Purple Orchid, a bed and breakfast in Burnsville, NC., and was an in-house masseur there. He was a Director of Photography for numerous films. He was adored by many for his quiet and soft-spoken manner and will be missed greatly.
David was predeceased in 2008 by his father, Tetsuya (Ted) Oye. He is survived by his mother Sunkie; sister, Tish; brother-in-law Steve Shahbaghlian; nephew Toshi, many extended family members and countless beloved friends.
Heartfelt thanks to Providence Hospice and to his dear friends, Tanya and Wil, who gave him immeasurable warmth and support throughout his last days. He was content to have had, in his words, "a good run".
Services will be held in New Jersey at a future date.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 13, 2019