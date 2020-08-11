David "Davey" Tellado Sr.
It is with a heavy heart, that the Tellado Family announces the passing of David "Davey" Tellado Sr.
Davey, as he was affectionately known, came from his Native home of Puerto Rico during a time where it was difficult to make the transition to the States, yet he overcame skepticism and made a home in the East Coast. First, in Florida and then settling down in Vineland, NJ. After working in several labor camps, he landed a job in center city working for the private school system. It was there that Davey found a home in Sacred Heart High school/Grammar school where he worked over 30 plus years before retiring.
He will always be remembered as a very generous man, no one would be without money as long as Davey was around. He enjoyed dominos, crabbing and extremely loved his "Lucha Libre"(wrestling), but most importantly, Davey was a man of honor and respect.
Family, friends and strangers were always welcomed to break bread with Davey, with a judgment free attitude. He will TRULY be missed, as he definitely was one of a kind.
Davey is predeceased by his wife Elifonza Ibabes. He is survived by three sons Oscar Muniz, Angel Tellado and David Tellado Jr. and by his grandchildren; Jillian Tellado and Melinda Muniz, Oscar Muniz Jr. and Melissa Muniz.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 14th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. The viewing will be on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Masks and social distancing will be required.
