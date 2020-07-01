David W. Ellison



Lawrence Twp - David W. Ellison, 58, of Lawrence Twp. passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.



Born in Bridgeton to Janet E. Horner Ellison and the late Charles Ellison, he was the husband of Susan Glass. David had been a resident of Lawrence Twp. for the past 22 years and prior to that he had lived in Stow Creek.



David had been employed as a truck driver with Shimp Trucking in Shiloh. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and being around his home. He also enjoyed working on cars.



He is survived by; his wife, Susan Glass of Lawrence Twp.; two daughters, Amanda L. McGuire of PA and Danielle Glass of Cape May; his son, Douglas W. Glass of Lawrence Twp.; his mother, Janet E. Ellison of Upper Deerfield Twp.; his brother, Charles W. Ellison of Millville and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Ellison.



Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, July 3rd at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Centerton Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. Friends will be received at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store