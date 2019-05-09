|
David Wright
Millville - David Wright age 53 of Millville went home to be with the Lord after a short stay in the hospital on April 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, 911 Church Street, Millville NJ 08332 on May 10, 2019 with a 9am-11am visitation, 11am service. Interment private. Services entrusted to the Tunsil Funeral Home of Palmyra, NJ 08065.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019