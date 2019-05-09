Services
Tunsil Funeral Home - Palmyra
410 Market Street
Palmyra, NJ 08065
(856) 829-2118
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Church
911 Church Street
Millville, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Church
911 Church Street
Millville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Wright Obituary
David Wright

Millville - David Wright age 53 of Millville went home to be with the Lord after a short stay in the hospital on April 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, 911 Church Street, Millville NJ 08332 on May 10, 2019 with a 9am-11am visitation, 11am service. Interment private. Services entrusted to the Tunsil Funeral Home of Palmyra, NJ 08065.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now