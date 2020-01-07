Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Dawn E. Gandy

Millville - Dawn E. Gandy 52, of Millville died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. Born in Sea Isle City, NJ she was the daughter of the late Alfred Endicott and Elizabeth Creamer Endicott and the wife of Kenneth Gandy. Dawn grew up in Belleplain and resided in Millville the past 28 years. She was a Clinical Analyst at Cape Regional Medical Center. She attended the First United Methodist Church in Millville. Dawn was a breast cancer survivor, she enjoyed camping, being with her family, word puzzles, and reading.

Surviving are her husband Ken Gandy, sons, Ryan Gandy (Kayla Marich), and Colby Gandy, sister, Robin Endicott, brothers, Al Endicott (Peggy) and Glenn Endicott (Laura), nephews, Dustin Endicott (Emily Shook), and Dillon Endicott (Jessica), nieces, Kelsey Endicott and Jillian Endicott.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Head of The River Cemetery Estell Manor. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to JDRF 200 Vesey Street 28th Floor New York, NY 10281 or National Breast Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
