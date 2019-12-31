|
Deaconess Willie Pearl Saunders
Buena - Deaconess Willie Pearl Saunders 69 of Buena departed this life on December 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Bridgeton to Willie Pearl (Riley) and Dorsey L. Matthews.
She was employed at Wheaton's in Millville and a member of Transforming Truth Ministries in Vineland.
She was predeceased by her brother, Gerald Riley.
She is survived by her husband, Deacon Marvin Saunders; sisters, Patsy A. Matthews and Rose Ann Nelson; Goddaughter, ZaViere Custis; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 10am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Edwards and Son Funeral Home, 208 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; viewing 9am-10am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020