Services
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
208 East Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
856-453-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for Deaconess Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deaconess Willie Pearl Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deaconess Willie Pearl Saunders Obituary
Deaconess Willie Pearl Saunders

Buena - Deaconess Willie Pearl Saunders 69 of Buena departed this life on December 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Bridgeton to Willie Pearl (Riley) and Dorsey L. Matthews.

She was employed at Wheaton's in Millville and a member of Transforming Truth Ministries in Vineland.

She was predeceased by her brother, Gerald Riley.

She is survived by her husband, Deacon Marvin Saunders; sisters, Patsy A. Matthews and Rose Ann Nelson; Goddaughter, ZaViere Custis; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 10am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Edwards and Son Funeral Home, 208 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; viewing 9am-10am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deaconess's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -