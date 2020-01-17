|
Deanna Smith - Carsten
Millville - Deanna Smith-Carsten, 59 of Millville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones.
She was survived by her partner in crime James Ruppel; her daughters, Stephenee (Cory), and Stacee; as well as her brother Francis (Mary Jane); and sister Deborah; her mother Janet Dobrowski; and her long time friend Juanita Bertucci. She was predeceased by her son Stephen; and her father Francis.
Deanna was a double lung transplant recipient who surpassed all expectations and odds. She was never one to back down or give up a fight. After being given a 5 to 7 year goal after her transplant, she defied the odds and had just celebrated 19 years post transplant.
Deanna spent her life caring for her children and loved ones. She was strong, brave, funny, and never hesitated to offer help to anyone. She was a role model to many and always made a friend in anyone she met. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Deanna was a die hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, who never missed a game. She loved going on cruises and shopping.
The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to Dr. Vivek Ahya and the transplant team at University of Pennsylvania.
Services will be private as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deanna's honor can be made to the Penn Transplant Department. Checks payable to: Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, and mailed to Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, or online at pennmedicine.org/giving.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville. Memories and expressions of sympathy may shared at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020