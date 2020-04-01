|
Deborah Ann Lahendro
Millville - Deborah Ann (Redden) Lahendro, age 65 of Millville, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after a lengthy illness.
Born in Fayetteville, W. VA to the late Lucheon and Tootsie Redden, she graduated from high school, and moved to Millville at the age of 18.
Deborah began working at The West Company, where she met her husband Stanley. Together they started their family, so Deborah chose to stay home and raise her children. For many years she also helped Stanley at Apex Pest Control which was their family business. Lastly, she worked for Wawa for over 20 years, retiring as a Manager.
Deborah loved traveling and going to the casinos, but most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family.
Deborah will be sadly missed by her children, Stanley A. Lahendro Jr. and wife Sheila of Havertown, PA; and Amy Lahendro Davydow and husband Nicholas III of Millville; and four grandchildren, Stanley Lahendro III, Nicholas Davydow IV, and Alexandria and Isabella Lahendro. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Sr. in 2014; her twin brother; and her sister.
A Memorial Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Deborah Ann Lahendro may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020