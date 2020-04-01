Services
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Lahendro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Lahendro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ann Lahendro Obituary
Deborah Ann Lahendro

Millville - Deborah Ann (Redden) Lahendro, age 65 of Millville, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after a lengthy illness.

Born in Fayetteville, W. VA to the late Lucheon and Tootsie Redden, she graduated from high school, and moved to Millville at the age of 18.

Deborah began working at The West Company, where she met her husband Stanley. Together they started their family, so Deborah chose to stay home and raise her children. For many years she also helped Stanley at Apex Pest Control which was their family business. Lastly, she worked for Wawa for over 20 years, retiring as a Manager.

Deborah loved traveling and going to the casinos, but most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family.

Deborah will be sadly missed by her children, Stanley A. Lahendro Jr. and wife Sheila of Havertown, PA; and Amy Lahendro Davydow and husband Nicholas III of Millville; and four grandchildren, Stanley Lahendro III, Nicholas Davydow IV, and Alexandria and Isabella Lahendro. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Sr. in 2014; her twin brother; and her sister.

A Memorial Service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Deborah Ann Lahendro may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -