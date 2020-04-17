Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Tyson
Deborah J. Tyson

Deborah J. Tyson

Deborah J. Tyson Obituary
Deborah J. Tyson

Vineland - Deborah J. Tyson (nee Hopkins), 67, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday afternoon April 8, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Deborah was born in Indiana, PA and had resided in Pleasantville for many years prior to moving to Vineland in 2008. Deborah was pre deceased by her husband Wallace Tyson.

Before her health failed, Deborah was employed as a CNA at the Lincoln Specialty Care Center and had previously been employed at Our Lady's Residence & Ocean Point Nursing Center. Deborah attended the Union Baptist Tabernacle, Bridgeton, NJ.

Deborah is survived by her daughter; Sasha Hopkins, Grandson; Aidan Barriento

Parents; Mildred (Watkins) & Norman Hopkins, 4 sisters; Sharon Williams, Diane Brailey, Darla Hopkins, Brenda Hopkins as well as many nieces & nephews

Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
