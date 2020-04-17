|
Deborah J. Tyson
Vineland - Deborah J. Tyson (nee Hopkins), 67, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday afternoon April 8, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Deborah was born in Indiana, PA and had resided in Pleasantville for many years prior to moving to Vineland in 2008. Deborah was pre deceased by her husband Wallace Tyson.
Before her health failed, Deborah was employed as a CNA at the Lincoln Specialty Care Center and had previously been employed at Our Lady's Residence & Ocean Point Nursing Center. Deborah attended the Union Baptist Tabernacle, Bridgeton, NJ.
Deborah is survived by her daughter; Sasha Hopkins, Grandson; Aidan Barriento
Parents; Mildred (Watkins) & Norman Hopkins, 4 sisters; Sharon Williams, Diane Brailey, Darla Hopkins, Brenda Hopkins as well as many nieces & nephews
Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020