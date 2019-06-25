Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Deborah L. Yeutter Obituary
Deborah L. Yeutter

Millville - Deborah L. "Debbie" Yeutter, 59, of Millville, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House. Born in Millville, Debbie was a life long resident of Millville.

Debbie was co-owner with her brother, Andy, of the Reeves & Melvin Insurance and Real Estate Agency in Millville. Debbie was in charge of the insurance division of the company.

Debbie was a very community oriented person serving on various committees and offices of the Millville Chamber of Commerce, most notably serving as president for close to 10 years. Her guidance was very much appreciated. She also played an important role in running the annual Millville Christmas parade for many years.

Debbie was a member of the Parish of All Saints, the Millville Womans Club and the Millville Hospital Auxiliary.

She enjoyed boating, sailing and gardening, especially tending to her flowers.

Debbie is survived by her husband: Ken; 2 sons: Gregory and Thomas; 2 brothers: Andrew "Andy" Miller (Bridget) and Patrick Miller; sister: Margaret Hopkins; mother: Nancy Dalton Miller; she was predeceased by her father: Andrew C. Miller.

A Memorial service to celebrate Debbie's life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 7 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 6 PM. Burial will be private. Written condolences may be sent to; [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 25, 2019
