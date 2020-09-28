Deborah M. Hyman
Millville - Deborah M. Hyman, 67, of Millville, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Samaritan Center in Voorhees, NJ. Deborah, was the daughter of John and Helen (Bell) Hyman, both Scottish immigrants, and she was born in Kearny, NJ.
Deborah was a telecommunications programmer for over 6 years, working for Fairchild in Milford, Connecticut. She was a former member of the "Rainbow Girls", and she enjoyed reading and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Deborah also had a love of music, and was a popular DJ. Deborah also enjoyed the time she spent with her family especially the grandchildren and great grandchild.
She is survived by: son, Arthur J. Ackerson (Sheri L.); daughter, Allyson G. Hyman (Scott); brothers, James Hyman (Lynne), and Robert B. Hyman; 12 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
.