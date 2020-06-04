Debra Carol Preston



On May 24th, Debra Carol Preston (nee Roger) went home to be with the Lord, Whom she loved passionately and completely. She dearly loved animals, travelling and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite spot was her swing, where she enjoyed her early morning coffee. She was born in Vineland in 1951 and moved to Newfield in 1963. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 47 years, Stephen Preston, daughter Holly Orazi and son Stephen, grandchildren Dexter Preston and Olivia Orazi and siblings, Barbara DeMarco, Scott Roger, James Roger, Melinda Carder and Sue Riggins. A celebration of life service will be held at a date to be determined later. Donations may be made in Debra's memory to the First Baptist Church of Newfield.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store