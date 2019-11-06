|
Della May Lockman
"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more." Rev. 21:4 ESV
Della May Sammons Carney Lockman, 92, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 with her precious granddaughter and caregiver, Kiona, by her side.
Born in Dover, Delaware, Della was the daughter of the late Preston Lee Crow Clark Sammons and Nellie (nee Carney) Sammons Morgan. Della was predeceased by the love of her life, her first husband, Dawson H. Carney, and later by her second husband, William Lockman.
Della had been a resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio for the past 15 years. Prior she lived in Bridgeton for 21 years. She retired from the Bridgeton Shop-Rite where she was the head cashier and trainer. Della was a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Indian Tribe of Bridgeton, as well as the Eastern Delaware Indian Nation. During her lifetime, Della enjoyed reading, listening to music, shopping, cooking, and traveling. She was a big fan of NASCAR, golf, and the Phillies.
Fiercely independent, strong-willed and sassy, yet kind, loving and compassionate, Della impacted the lives of all those she met. She was always willing to impart her wit, wisdom and faith to whoever wished to receive. Her favorite saying was, "When in trouble, fall on your knees and say Lord Help!" She loved reminiscing and sharing her childhood memories. With a quiet strength, grace and dignity, Della instilled in her daughter and grand-daughters the importance of faith in Jesus Christ and love of family; and NOTHING was more important to Della than her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving her to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa M. Johnson and her husband, Monroe Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; her "adopted" daughter/niece, Cheryl Peyton of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; her adoring granddaughters, Kiona Q. Jones, Jessica N. Lemond, Michaela G. Young and her husband, Skyler, all of Columbus, Ohio; her precious great-grandchildren, Alaina N. Craig, Olivia R. Lawrence, Chandler and Oliver Young; her two brothers, Benjamin "Sonny" Morgan of Houston, Texas; Jerold "Jerry" Morgan of Baltimore, Maryland; and her sister, Joanne (Ted) Boulay, of Worchester, Massachusetts; her "son-in-love", Russell G. Lemond of Brownwood, Texas; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Besides her parents and husbands, Della was predeceased by her two brothers, Preston Sammons II and Muhammed (Billy) Sammons; three sisters, Betty Louise White, Mary Jane Harris, and Thelma Irene Ridgeway; her niece, Alice Deborah Pierce, and aunt Sadie Seeney.
A visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township. Graveside funeral services will follow at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township at 12:30 PM where the interment will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to the Central Ohio Chapter in Della's honor. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019