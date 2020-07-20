1/
Delores Ann Oliver
Delores Ann Oliver

Vineland - Delores Ann Oliver, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence. Ms. Oliver was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident of Cumberland County, having graduated from Vineland High School in 1953. She retired as a secretary for the Millville Board of Education after many years of service.

Ms. Oliver was a longtime and active member of the S. Vineland Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Youth Fellowship mentor. She also volunteered at the Cumberland Players Little Theatre.

Ms. Oliver is survived by her companion: Wayne Ragains; sister: Sarah Pope; nephews: Daniel H. Fulton and Zachary J. Taylor; nieces: Lisa F. Haas, Kathryn A. Taylor and Eva H. Fulton. She was predeceased by her parents: William & Elsie; brother: Nicholas F. Oliver.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1 PM in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Zachary J. Taylor presiding. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing should be observed. Memorial donations may be made to the S. Vineland Methodist Church, 2724 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
