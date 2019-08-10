Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Delores (Hess) (Deluca) Goggin

Delores (Hess) (Deluca) Goggin Obituary
Delores (Deluca) (Hess) Goggin

Vineland - Delores (Deluca) (Hess) Goggin, 74 of Vineland, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland. She was a graduate of Vineland High School.

Delores was an RN at Elizabeth General.

She is predeceased by her parents, Louise and Albert Deluca.

Delores is survived by her husband, John Goggin of Franklinville; sister, Gwen Deluca of NYC; sons, Albert Hess of Elmer NJ and Robert Hess of Glassboro; grandchildren, Emily Hess, Johnathan Hess Michael Hess and Nora Hess.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:30am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Delores will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
