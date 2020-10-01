1/1
Delrene C. Fisher
Delrene C. Fisher

Millville - Delrene C. Fisher, 72, of Millville passed away peacefully Wednesday evening at Shore Memorial Hospice Center. She was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.

Delrene was a bank teller for various S. Jersey banks, most notably Colonial Bank in Millville.

She enjoyed shopping at the local malls and was an avid bowler. She also loved spending time with her great grandchildren.

Delrene is survived by her beloved husband: Thomas "Tom"; 5 daughters: Karen Stanfa (Barry), Kellie Swanson (Dan), Kristie Fisher (Jack), Tammy McDonald (Patrick) and Kerstin Elliott (Kevin); brothers: Henry Pettit (Polly), Elliott Pettit, and sisters, Doris Adams and Sarah Mule (Bob); 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents: Robert & Doris Pettit, her brother, Robert "Max" Pettit, and her beloved K-9 Gizmo.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
