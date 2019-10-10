Services
Denise Gail Meredith Obituary
Charles Town, WV - Denise Gail Meredith, 70, of Charles Town, WV passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Born September 16, 1949 in Vineland, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Henry Joseph Oliva and Helen May Stock Oliva.

She was a member of the Roman Catholic Parish of St. James the Greater in Charles Town, WV.

Denise "Aunt Dee Dee", to some, was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was down-to-earth and deeply dedicated to making her home warm and welcoming for her family and a close circle of friends, whom she loved and treasured the same.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, John, at home; two daughters, Lisa McGraw of Charles Town and Melanie Edwards and husband, Gordon of Charles Town; one son, Johnnie Meredith of Charles Town; four grandchildren, Ryan Everhart, Aaron Cervini and wife, Krystan, Kirsten Edwards and Kara Edwards; four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brandon Everhart and Julius and Izaiah Cervini; one sister, Carol Grennon, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Gray and one brother, Henry Joseph "Buddy" Oliva.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 49 Crosswinds Drive, Charles Town, WV with Rev. Fr. Leonard Smith as the Celebrant, assisted by Deacon David Galvin. Interment will be in St. Peters Cemetery in Harpers Ferry, WV.

The family will receive friends at the Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV on Sunday from 7-9 pm. A vigil will be held at 8:30 followed by the Rosary.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eack les-spencerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
