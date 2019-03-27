|
Denise L. Saul
Bridgeton - Denise L. Saul (nee Bucci), 57, of Bridgeton died Sunday afternoon March 24, 2019 at Jefferson Health - Kennedy Medical Center in Washington Township. Her daughter and husband, grandson and companion were by her side.
Survivors include a daughter, Brandi L. Mendoza (Henry), grandson, Dominick Mendoza, her companion, Don Brace, two brothers, Michael A. Bucci (Joy) and Frank Paul Bucci, sister-in-law, Carol Schweitzer, nieces and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, David J. Saul and sisters, Diane L. Bucci.
Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton on Friday afternoon March 29th at 1 o'clock where friends will be received from 11 AM until 1 PM.
The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Bridgeton Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #2127, 100 Cohansey Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
For a more detailed obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 27, 2019