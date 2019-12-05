Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Millville Moose Lodge
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Millville Moose Lodge
Denise Park


1968 - 2019
Denise Park Obituary
Denise Park

Millville - Denise Park (Morgan) 51 of Millville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after a very long illness. She was born on April 28, 1968, in Stradford, NJ to George and Dorothy Morgan (Wagner).

Denise graduated from Millville High School in 1986, and received her LPN license in 2001. She worked at the Newcomb Medical Center and then ran the Sub-acute Rehab Unit at the Bishop McCarthy Nursing Home in Vineland for 10 years.

She was a cherished friend to so many and was loved by all who knew her. She loved listening to live local music, riding her Harley, thrift shopping, and spending time with her 3 granddaughters.

Denise is survived by her son, Edward Pompper Jr. and his wife, Ashley and their 3 daughters, Evelyn, Lily, and Gianna; husband, Leon Headley; her sister Donna Thompson (Jim), her brothers, John Widener (Linda), and Tom Widener (Linda). Nephews, David Harrington (Jason), Paul Diaz (Kellie), Michael Widener and Thomas Widener Jr. Niece Nicole Passarelli (Angel Diaz); she also is survived by several nieces and nephews. Denise was pre-deceased by her son, Troy Park and her father, George Morgan.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday (12/8/2019) at the Millville Moose Lodge starting at 3pm. Relatives and friends will be received at the Lodge from 2pm until 3pm. Burial will be private. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannonl.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
