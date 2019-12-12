Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Wilson Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Wilson Miller Obituary
Denise Wilson Miller

Vineland - Denise Wilson Miller, 67, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Denise was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a longtime city resident. She was the daughter of the late Dolores (D'Amico) & James Wilson.

Before retiring, Denise co-owned & operated with her mother Chopper's Hair Salon on N. Main Rd., Vineland.

Denise is survived by her sister, Cindy & Gary Tirelli, as well as many close friends.

Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -