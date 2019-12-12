|
|
Denise Wilson Miller
Vineland - Denise Wilson Miller, 67, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Denise was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a longtime city resident. She was the daughter of the late Dolores (D'Amico) & James Wilson.
Before retiring, Denise co-owned & operated with her mother Chopper's Hair Salon on N. Main Rd., Vineland.
Denise is survived by her sister, Cindy & Gary Tirelli, as well as many close friends.
Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019