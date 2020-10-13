Dennis Alan Vanes
Vineland - Dennis Alan Vanes, 57, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, October 7, 2020. He was born in Orlando, FL but was a lifelong resident of Vineland.
He was an operator at Wheaton's Glass Factory for many years. He was a jack of all trades who loved working on motorcycles, especially his Harleys. He was a fantastic cook and lived life on his own terms.
He leaves behind his mother, Jacqueline Wilson; several siblings, Walter "Buddy" Vanes, Doris Maurone, John Vanes, Steven Vanes and wife Melissa Vanes, Vicki Fauconniere and husband Keith Fauconniere and several nieces and nephews; two children, Brandy Vanes Brooks and husband Dennis Brooks and Brandon Vanes and two grandchildren, Laylani Brooks and Kyler Brooks.
Dennis was very outgoing and goofy and loved to laugh and make jokes.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.