1/1
Dennis Alan Vanes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Alan Vanes

Vineland - Dennis Alan Vanes, 57, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, October 7, 2020. He was born in Orlando, FL but was a lifelong resident of Vineland.

He was an operator at Wheaton's Glass Factory for many years. He was a jack of all trades who loved working on motorcycles, especially his Harleys. He was a fantastic cook and lived life on his own terms.

He leaves behind his mother, Jacqueline Wilson; several siblings, Walter "Buddy" Vanes, Doris Maurone, John Vanes, Steven Vanes and wife Melissa Vanes, Vicki Fauconniere and husband Keith Fauconniere and several nieces and nephews; two children, Brandy Vanes Brooks and husband Dennis Brooks and Brandon Vanes and two grandchildren, Laylani Brooks and Kyler Brooks.

Dennis was very outgoing and goofy and loved to laugh and make jokes.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved