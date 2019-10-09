|
|
Dennis Bracall Sr.
Vineland - On October 8th, 2019 Dennis Bracall Sr. passed on to eternal life at the age of 71 to join his parents Lucille and Anthony. He was attended by family at Inspira Hospital in Vineland after an extended illness. He was born July 1st, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of South Jersey. At the age of 17, Dennis left school to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Navy. Following boot camp, he served as a Engineman 3rd Class and was a loyal member of the River Rats, serving on a Patrol Boat, Riverine through countless river patrols in Vietnam. Dennis returned from Vietnam to begin a long career with Vineland Electric. He continued his education through the years earning a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering eventually applying his skills as a supervisor and union shop steward for the power plant. Throughout his life Dennis enjoyed an entrepreneurial spirit, running several companies. Among his notable companies was Berryman's Branch in Vineland where he enjoyed working with the community he helped to build. An avid fisherman, Dennis knew the best lakes and secret coves for some of the best fishing in South Jersey. Dennis was also a practiced jokester skilled in making others laugh with his stories and pranks. He is survived by his wife Maria; his son Dennis Jr (Saundra); two stepchildren, Claudia Carozza (Frank) and Gino Conte (Liz); three grandchildren, Darlene Antonelli, Griffin and Talon; three step-grandchildren, Niko, Giuliana and Angelo; his brother Bob (Renee); sister Cindy (Vince); two nieces, Kristina Longo (Chris) and Jacquelyn Carter (Chris); four nephews, Bob, Randy, Tony Ramsi (Pamela) and Martin Ramsi (Val), among a large extended family and close friends from all walks of life. In lieu of flowers, Dennis had asked that donations be made to the New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, 524 North West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. They so nobly serve our heroes like Dennis and his father, Anthony and we thank them for all they have done for our family through the years. A funeral home visitation will be held on Saturday from 9am to 11am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019