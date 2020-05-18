|
|
Dennis C. Dalponte, Sr.
Richland - It is with sad & heavy hearts to announce the passing of our Beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather Dennis C. Dalponte, Sr. of Richland, NJ, on May 17, 2020, from complications due to Covid-19. Born in Vineland, NJ Dennis lived all of his life in Richland, NJ and was the son of the late Lucille (Braidi) & Louis M. Dalponte. He was also predeceased by his brother Louis P. Dalponte, Father-in-law Eugene Dandrea and Mother-in-law Josephine (Pipitone) Dandrea.
Dennis was passionate about farming all of his life. In his earlier years he helped his grandparents & parents on the family chicken farm and after graduating from VHS Class of 1965 he immediately started working with his parents & brother Louis on the family vegetable farm. As years passed Dennis & His Sons established what is now Dalponte Farms Inc. under the Brand name MR. MINT. Dennis was a member of the Vineland Produce Auction, Landisville Produce Co-op, & NJ Farm Bureau. He was also a member of St. Padre Pio Parish in East Vin e land. He would always tell people his two loves in life were his Wife & Food, in that order! Most recently he enjoyed trying new restaurants with the
"Dinner Club" He also enjoyed going to see Jersey Boys 4 times with Cousins Kathy & Butch, the two people who fixed him & Patti up on that blind date 48 yrs. ago!
Once You met Dennis, you never forgot him, he just had thatoutgoing personality! He was a Wonderful Husband, Father & Grandfather! He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's dance recitals & sporting events. He also looked forwarded to his Saturday morning visits with his lifelong friend Tom.
Dennis is survived by his Loving Wife of 48yrs. Patricia (Dandrea) Dalponte, Son Dennis Dalponte, Jr. (Cindy), Son Douglas Dalponte (Gail), Daughter Deana Catania (Franco), Grandchildren: Kate Dalponte, Vinnie Dalponte, Olivia Catania, Angelina Catania, Anthony Dalponte, & Brayden Dalponte. Sister Diane Sacco (Robert) of Richland,NJ, Sister-in-Law Joanne Dalponte, Sister-in-Law Carol (John) Reichert of Lake Mary, FL and a few nieces & nephews.
We would like to thank all those doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists & aides, at lnspiria Medical Center in Vineland, for their expertise and who worked so hard and diligently to keep Dennis comfortable during his brave fight.
A private family funeral service will be conducted with burial in the Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Cemetery, East Vineland. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a time when everyone can gather safely to celebrate and remember Den's life. For those who wish, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School, 735 Union Rd., Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the St. Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences, thoughts & remembrances please visit www.pancostfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020