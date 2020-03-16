|
|
Dennis Daly
Trenton - Dennis Daly, 74, of Trenton, passed away on March 7th as a result of complications from heart surgery.
Due to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, Dennis's family has decided to postpone his services. Please keep checking our website for updates.
To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020