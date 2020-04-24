|
Dennis Daniel DeMoray
Linwood - Dennis Daniel DeMorat, 85, of Linwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, April 22nd, 2020, at home, following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born January 16, 1935, and was raised in Korn Krest, Pennsylvania . He graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served as the Chaplain's Assistant from 1957-1959. Once he was honorably discharged, he worked for Prudential Insurance Company of America where he met his wife Bernice. They were married in 1961 and moved to Millville, NJ in 1967, upon his transfer. He retired from Prudential in 1993 after 33 years of service. Dennis was an active member of St. Mary Magdalen Church and school, as well as his community. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, supporting and encouraging them throughout their lives, especially in their academic and athletic activities. He was affectionately known as "Pop Pop" to all of his 13 grandchildren and will always be remembered for his warm, kind-hearted and generous spirit. Dennis is predeceased by his loving wife Bernice of 54 years and his parents Peter and Catherine DeMorat. He is survived by his five children: Bernadine Cirocco (Robert) of Millville NJ; Joseph (Dawn) of Great Falls, VA; Michael (Melissa) of Merritt Island, FL; Gene (Michelle) of Linwood NJ; Noelle Cohen of Indialantic, FL; his sister Connie Yanushefski of Dunellen, NJ; his brother Gerald (Dorothy) of Endicott, NY; and all of his grandchildren: Michael (Tara), Brooke (Vinny), Justin, Mickey, Matthew, Peter, Timothy, Nicholas, Drew, Ryan, Kendall, Camryn and Luke. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020