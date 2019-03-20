|
Dennis I. Sutton
Fairton - Dennis I. Sutton, 73, of Fairton passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and hospice.
The son of the late Clarence M. Sutton, Jr. and Thelma Newcomb Sutton, he was the husband of Ruth Ford Sutton and was a lifetime Fairton resident.
Before his retirement, Dennis had been employed with Quadragraphics in Pennsauken for 31 years. Prior to that he had worked for the former George Burt Printing Company in Fairton.
In addition to his wife, Ruth, he is survived by his daughter, Monica A. Gregg of Fairton; a brother, John W. Sutton of Fairton; two sisters, Jean Bottorf of FL and Blanche Frisch of Somers Point; two grandchildren, Cory VanMeter and Jeffrey VanMeter, Jr. and a great-grandson, Dominic Dayoc. He was predeceased by two brothers, Clarence M. Sutton, III and Ronald G. Sutton. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 20, 2019