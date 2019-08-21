|
|
Dennis William DePalma
Vineland - Dennis William DePalma, 67, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on August 18, 2019 in the comfort of his own home after an extended illness.
Dennis was born in Millville to Albert and Dorothy DePalma on September 28, 1951. He was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1969. He worked as a Foreman for Local Union 172 Heavy and Highway.
Dennis was married to his wife, Marcia for 47 years. Together they owned Deeks Deli and Kustard Kitchen for 28 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. He supported his children and grandchildren during all sporting events and loved spending time with his dog, Lady. He enjoyed showing his grandchildren practical life skills.
Predeceased by his parents, Albert and Dorothy DePalma (Lewis) and son, Mark DePalma.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Marcia (Milich) DePalma; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; daughter, Monica and son-in-law, Kevin Macho; grandchildren, Leah, Lily, Mark, Isabella and family.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm with a funeral service at 4:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Mark DePalma Memorial Scholarship, 2540 Venezia Ave Vineland NJ 08361. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019