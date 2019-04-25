|
Dermott W. Dixon
Pittsgrove - Dermott W. Dixon "Yuty" age 63 of Pittsgrove departed this life on April 17, 2019 in Hospital of the University of Penn, Philadelphia. He was born in Jamaica, WI to Daisy (Morris) and Raymond Dixon. Coming from Jamaica he was a resident of the area most of his life.
He was employed as a Construction Laborer for Old Castle, Folsom, NJ and attended Cornerstone Church in Millville.
He was predeceased by his father Raymond Dixon and twin grandchildren, Stephen Jr. and Abria Buchanan.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl Y. (Alexander) Dixon; daughter, Rachel L. Dixon Buchanan (Stephen); mother, Daisy Dixon; brothers, Vincent and Vernal Dixon; sisters, Euphema and Deloris Dixon, Beverly Carpenter Dixon, Dawn and Lovee Dixon; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be 11am Saturday, at St. James Baptist, Gershal Ave., Norma; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 25, 2019