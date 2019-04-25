Services
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Baptist
Gershal Ave.
Norma, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist
Gershal Ave.
Norma, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dermott Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dermott W. Dixon


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dermott W. Dixon Obituary
Dermott W. Dixon

Pittsgrove - Dermott W. Dixon "Yuty" age 63 of Pittsgrove departed this life on April 17, 2019 in Hospital of the University of Penn, Philadelphia. He was born in Jamaica, WI to Daisy (Morris) and Raymond Dixon. Coming from Jamaica he was a resident of the area most of his life.

He was employed as a Construction Laborer for Old Castle, Folsom, NJ and attended Cornerstone Church in Millville.

He was predeceased by his father Raymond Dixon and twin grandchildren, Stephen Jr. and Abria Buchanan.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl Y. (Alexander) Dixon; daughter, Rachel L. Dixon Buchanan (Stephen); mother, Daisy Dixon; brothers, Vincent and Vernal Dixon; sisters, Euphema and Deloris Dixon, Beverly Carpenter Dixon, Dawn and Lovee Dixon; and a host of family and friends.

Services will be 11am Saturday, at St. James Baptist, Gershal Ave., Norma; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.