|
|
Derrick Harris
Derrick Harris, 31 of Millville, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He was born in Bridgeton NJ, on November 2, 1988 to Angenette Hickman and Philip Costin. He received his education in the Upper Deerfield Township School District.
Derrick loved his large family and enjoyed spending time with his friends.
Derrick leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved grandparents; three beautiful daughters; his siblings; a nephew, aunts, uncles, devoted girlfriend and plenty of good friends.
Derrick would want us all to adore his legacy and continue to live our lives to the fullest. All that knew him will have the honor of having the sound of his distinct laugh etched in our hearts forever and always.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9am to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Derrick will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Bridgeton. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019