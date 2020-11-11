Diana (McGaha) FerrettiVineland - Diana (McGaha) Ferretti, age 67, of Vineland NJ, passed away at home on November 5th, 2020.Diana was born in Elmer, NJ to Rosa Etta and Mckinley (Paul) McGaha.Diana retired from the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland, where she worked for over 25 years.She enjoyed cooking on her Sundays off, burning her favorite peach candles and cheering on the Eagles. She loved flowers, especially red roses.She is survived by her son, Paul Ferretti (Michele); sister, Sheila Henry (James); brother, Kenneth McGaha; her grandchildren, Guilianna, Logan, and Sofia Ferretti and nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents and her niece, Shannon McGaha.Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, 524 N.W. Blvd. Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland.