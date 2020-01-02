|
Diane Handley
Vineland - Diane Handley 73 of Vineland departed this life in Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill. She was born in Niagra Falls, NY to the late Henrietta Williams Flack and David Handley. Coming from Pennsylvania, she was a resident of the area over 20 years.
She was a member of the United House of Prayer for All People in Germantown, PA. where she was General Secretary and on the Usher Board.
She is survived by her son Johnny Bee Bembry Jr; 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brothers, James Wellington, David, Frankie and Donald Handley; sisters, Mary, Jacqueline and Gwendolyn Handley, Georgette Scott (Tyrone) and Justina Flack; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 4pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at United House of Prayer for All People, 113 W. Rittenhouse St. Philadelphia, Pa; viewing 3pm-4pm. Interment Monday, January 6th in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020