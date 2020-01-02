Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Handley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Handley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Handley Obituary
Diane Handley

Vineland - Diane Handley 73 of Vineland departed this life in Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill. She was born in Niagra Falls, NY to the late Henrietta Williams Flack and David Handley. Coming from Pennsylvania, she was a resident of the area over 20 years.

She was a member of the United House of Prayer for All People in Germantown, PA. where she was General Secretary and on the Usher Board.

She is survived by her son Johnny Bee Bembry Jr; 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brothers, James Wellington, David, Frankie and Donald Handley; sisters, Mary, Jacqueline and Gwendolyn Handley, Georgette Scott (Tyrone) and Justina Flack; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 4pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at United House of Prayer for All People, 113 W. Rittenhouse St. Philadelphia, Pa; viewing 3pm-4pm. Interment Monday, January 6th in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -