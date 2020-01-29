|
|
Diane Keedy
Millville - Diane Keedy, 67, of Millville, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 after her battle with cancer. She was born on October 12, 1952 at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland, NJ, daughter of Angelo and Lucy Palverento. Beloved mother of her daughter, Jennifer Boorman, and son, Ronald Boorman Sr. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is survived by 2 sisters and 1 brother and 2 step sisters. She will be fondly remembered by others for being so giving and for never turning anyone away in need of help.
Private family services will be held.
Services Entrusted the Fennell and Rowland Funeral 410 Market St. Palmyra, NJ 08065.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020