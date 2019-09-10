Services
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heislerville Community Hall
Leesburg - DIANE S. EGBERT 59, of Leesburg died on Thursday September 5, 2019 at home. Born in Millville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alda Burton McDaniels and the wife of Dave Egbert.

She was formerly of Millville and resided in Leesburg the past 30 years. She was employed at Sun Bank in the Accounting Department. Diane enjoyed crafting and following her children and grandchildren's sporting activities.

Surviving are her husband Dave Egbert, children, John Campbell (Brittany), Devon Egbert (Stephanie), Aubrey Mancebo (Chris) and Nicole Egbert, sister Lynn MacMillan, 7 grandchildren, a niece Heidi and her dog Roscoe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Heislerville Community Hall on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation P.O. Box 781352 Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
