Dionlisa Belinda Andino
Vineland - Dionlisa Belinda Andino, age 37 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Dionlisa was born in Voorhees Township to Francisco Andino and Miriam Echevarria and proudly grew up in Hammonton, NJ. She worked as a medical receptionist and biller for Dr. Kim in Bridgeton. Dionlisa loved her family and grandbabies immensely, she enjoyed cooking for everyone, and everything was made with love. She loved to garden and was known to have a green thumb nursing her family's plants back to health.
She was predeceased by her son Marcos Anthoni Andino-Watford in 2004.
Dionlisa is survived by her 3 loving children; Miguel Barea, Marissa Monai Watford and Elijah Quintana, and her 2 grandchildren, Mikhael and Majesty Barera, all of Vineland. Her parents, Miriam Echevarria and Francisco Andino and by her 2 brothers, Francisco Andino Jr. and Steven Andino, all of Vineland. She is also survived by her fiancé Billy Quintana and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.
Donations may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 2, 2019