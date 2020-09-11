1/1
Vineland - Dolores "Dee Dee" (Dandrea) Felix, 83, of Vineland, passed away on Tuesday, September 8th at home after a brief illness. She was a bright light to so many with her firey red hair and constant smile. There was never a bad day when you were with Dee Dee, always quick with a joke or a story to fill you with a belly laugh. Dee Dee cherished being the last Dandrea of a generation, honored to be the matriarch and always taking pride in her family's heritage. Always a staple at family holidays, she was sure to remind everyone how important family was and how traditions should carry on. Dee Dee was actively involved in St. Padres Pio Parish Vineland, Vineland Senior Center and the Lincoln Pinochle Club. She leaves with her a legacy, having impacted so many peoples' lives in a positive way. Whether it be through her involvement in the Catholic Church or her days behind the counter at United Beauty, she touched the lives of everyone she met and was so special to those who knew her. She leaves behind her children Doreen Falasca (Ron), Brenda Brady, Frank Baker, Lisa Felix (Robert Tolotti) and Todd Felix, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind her niece and "side kick" Sandy Tonielli and her special nephew and niece Frank and Donna Dandrea, whom she would tell you provided her with love and dignity over the years. She also leaves behind two sister in-laws, as well as many caring and loving nieces and nephews. Dee Dee was predeceased by her parents Frank and Angelina Dandrea; her sisters Josephine, Marie, Elizabeth, Lena and Emily; and her brothers Emil, Frank, Rocco, Pete and Tommy. And most of all her beloved husband Al Felix. A funeral mass will be on Tuesday, September 15th at 11:00 AM at St. Padre Pio Parish- Church of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. Burial will be in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, New Jersey. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance. Donations in memory of Dolores may be made to: Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 or online at www.donors1.org/get-involved/give-to-gift-of-life/ . Holy Redeemer Hospice Development Office, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 or online at www.holyredeemer.com/Main/DonateNow. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
