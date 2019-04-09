|
Dolores M. (Slomin) DeLuisi
Pittsgrove - Dolores M. DeLuisi, 86, passed away on April 5, 2019 after an extended illness. Born in Jersey City, NJ she was an area resident for most of her life. She grew up in the Norma area of Cumberland County before moving to the Vineland and Millville areas.
Dolores did office work in the area for many years before going to work in Atlantic City's casino industry at its inception. After retirement she was still very active and independent. Whether it was walking about Millville doing her errands or taking the bus to the Atlantic City boardwalk she was always on the go. She especially enjoyed meals with her family and trips to the beach, as well as her many cats.
Dolores is survived by her two children, son Edward(Kelly) DeLuisi and daughter Sally(Eugene) Castellini. Her grandchildren; Brittany, Jorden, Alicea, Roy Jr., and Michael. Her great grandchildren; Colton and Atticus. She is also survived by her brother Don Slomin and family.
Funeral services will be private at her request.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 9, 2019