Services
Fertig Funeral Home
63 North Main Street
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856-478-2576
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores DeLuisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. (Slomin) DeLuisi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores M. (Slomin) DeLuisi Obituary
Dolores M. (Slomin) DeLuisi

Pittsgrove - Dolores M. DeLuisi, 86, passed away on April 5, 2019 after an extended illness. Born in Jersey City, NJ she was an area resident for most of her life. She grew up in the Norma area of Cumberland County before moving to the Vineland and Millville areas.

Dolores did office work in the area for many years before going to work in Atlantic City's casino industry at its inception. After retirement she was still very active and independent. Whether it was walking about Millville doing her errands or taking the bus to the Atlantic City boardwalk she was always on the go. She especially enjoyed meals with her family and trips to the beach, as well as her many cats.

Dolores is survived by her two children, son Edward(Kelly) DeLuisi and daughter Sally(Eugene) Castellini. Her grandchildren; Brittany, Jorden, Alicea, Roy Jr., and Michael. Her great grandchildren; Colton and Atticus. She is also survived by her brother Don Slomin and family.

Funeral services will be private at her request.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fertig Funeral Home
Download Now