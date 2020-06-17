Dolores Madeline Zucca
Dolores Madeline Zucca went home to God on June 16th, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 11, 1930 to her late parents, Madeline Domina and Charles J. Wieland.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Albert Zucca; two sisters, Viola Hollenweger and Anne; and granddaughter, Cherdanai Picconi.
Dolores is survived by her children, Cathy (John) Picconi, Doreen (Troy) Burger; grandchildren, Bud (Kristen) Picconi, Joseph Picconi, Jason (Shelby) Burger, Joshua (Macey) Burger, Jessica (Joseph) Grieff; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Picconi, Ella and Ayden Burger, Alexis and Colton Burger, Jaxon and Jovi Grieff, and Jose Anthony Lieske. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Throughout Dolores' life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those around her. Dolores enjoyed spending time working at her late husband's family owned bakery, Zucca's Bakery in Vineland, NJ. She also cherished many fond memories working for Sears of Vineland for over 30 years. Dolores enjoyed sewing, watching black and white movies, dancing and taking walks, but most of all spending time with her family.
Graveside funeral services and burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E. Walnut Rd. Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Instead of sending flowers, the family is asking to please send donations to the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Dolores Madeline Zucca went home to God on June 16th, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 11, 1930 to her late parents, Madeline Domina and Charles J. Wieland.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Albert Zucca; two sisters, Viola Hollenweger and Anne; and granddaughter, Cherdanai Picconi.
Dolores is survived by her children, Cathy (John) Picconi, Doreen (Troy) Burger; grandchildren, Bud (Kristen) Picconi, Joseph Picconi, Jason (Shelby) Burger, Joshua (Macey) Burger, Jessica (Joseph) Grieff; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Picconi, Ella and Ayden Burger, Alexis and Colton Burger, Jaxon and Jovi Grieff, and Jose Anthony Lieske. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Throughout Dolores' life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those around her. Dolores enjoyed spending time working at her late husband's family owned bakery, Zucca's Bakery in Vineland, NJ. She also cherished many fond memories working for Sears of Vineland for over 30 years. Dolores enjoyed sewing, watching black and white movies, dancing and taking walks, but most of all spending time with her family.
Graveside funeral services and burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E. Walnut Rd. Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Instead of sending flowers, the family is asking to please send donations to the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.