Dolores (Siciliano) Romero
Dolores (Siciliano) Romero, 48, went home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020. Dolores was born to the late Augustine Siciliano and Florence and Paul Pope. She was a Vineland resident until 1998 when she married her husband Richard Romero and moved to Millville. She attended Vineland schools and graduated from Vineland High School in 1991.
Dee's love for roller skating introduced her to her husband of 22 years. They met in their early teens at the Vineland Skating rink on Delsea Drive in Vineland where they shuffle skated to "Spring Love" by Stevie B. Dee and her husband shared many interests, she loved to travel especially cruising, watching baseball and going to wineries, but what she loved most was spending time with her family.
Before her valiant battle with Cancer she worked as a Home Health Aide for Cumberland County Homemakers in Millville for almost 20 years. In her most recent years she enjoyed watching her favorite shows, The Have and the Have Nots, Empire, If loving you is wrong, American Idol and The Masked Singer.
Dee was a loving and compassionate woman. She especially enjoyed her family's Holiday dinners before her illness. She often enjoyed date nights with her husband. They were looking forward to seeing Carlos Santana again this August. One of her favorite past times was getting mani/pedi's with her daughters. She looked forward to her midnight snacks and talks with her son, where they talked about how much she enjoyed being a Nonna to his daughter.
Dee is survived by her husband, Richard Romero; her son, Carlos Sepulveda; their daughters, Cortney and Chastity Romero; mother and step-father, Florence and Paul Pope; sister, Margaret Martinez; brothers, Charles Siciliano (Marilyn) and Joseph Siciliano (Sherry); granddaughter, Maliyah Sepulveda; nieces, Melissa King (Elton), Nicole Tetzlaff (Adam), Katie Siciliano and Rachel Siciliano; great nieces, Izabella King , Anastazya King and Ovyonna King; great nephews, Elton King and Leland Tetzlaff. She is also survived by extended family, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dee was predeceased by her father, Augustine "Sonny" Siciliano; uncle, James T. Murphy; her grandparents, Margaret and George Campbell; her brother, baby Daniel Siciliano; her great aunt, Elisa Jane Lewis.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 South Lincoln Ave, Vineland. Due to the current Pandemic and recommended social distancing practices, a celebration of Dee's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for their youngest daughter's college fund. Information will be shared when the Memorial is announced. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020