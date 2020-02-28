|
Domenica P. "Donna" D'Agostino
Domenica P. "Donna" D'Agostino, 84, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Rehabilitation Center in Vineland where she had been a resident for almost a year and a half.
The daughter of the late Anthony "Tony" and Marie Papalini D"Agostino, she was born in South Philadelphia and moved to Rosenhayn when she was ten years old. She graduated from Bridgeton High School with the Class of 1953.
Prior to her retirement, Donna worked for several years for Kontes Glass in their customer service department.
She was a member of The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Mary's RC Church in Rosenhayn.
Her hobbies included sewing, crafts and entertaining.
She is survived by her three children, Michael Tomasello (Dorie), Anthony Tomasello (Carol) and Donna Marie Perez (George), brothers, Joseph A. D'Agostino (Rosemary), Imerio D'Agostino (Holly), sister, Theresa Fooks, six grandchildren Michael Tomasello, Nicholas Tomasello, Anthony Tomasello (Elizabeth), Matthew Tomasello (Tess), Vincent Perez (Tiffany) and Ana Saull (Ricky) as well as five great grandchildren, Vincent Jr., Sonny, Jimmy, Salvatore and Mia Marie. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Donna was predeceased by, in addition to her parents, by her twin sister, Mary D'Agostino and her brother-in-law, Ronald Fooks Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Mary's R.C. Church, Morton Avenue in Rosenhayn on Tuesday March 3rd at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 9:30 until 11.
The interment will take place in the family cemetery lot at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020